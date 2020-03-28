Buhari Taught Foreigners To Insult Nigerians: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of teaching foreigners how to insult Nigerians.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he stated that Buhari would go abroad and describe Nigerians as Lazy.

See his tweet below:

So, General @MBuhari can go abroad to insult Nigerian youths as “LAZY” and call Nigerian immigrants ‘CRIMINALS’. But if a foreigner calls out Buhari as the DUMBEST person in Nigeria it is not okay? Buhari himself taught foreigners to insult Nigeria!

#LeadOrLeave #BuhariTormentor