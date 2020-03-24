Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Buhari Negative

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday.

A test administered by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Buhari reveals he is yet to contract the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus).

According to a report by SaharaReporters, a top government source claimed Kyari has been seriously “down” since returning from a trip abroad.

Kyari visited Germany and Egypt and only returned on Saturday but did not show any symptoms.

Egypt has confirmed 327 cases of the disease with 14 deaths while Germany has 29,056 infections and 123 deaths.

The chief of staff to the president was said to have attended meeting with Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and other members of the Federal Executive Council and he was coughing severely.