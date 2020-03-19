National News

Buhari’s Daughter In Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has isolated herself after returning from the United Kingdom, TheCable reports.

Aisha Buhari, who made the disclosure, said that although, her daughter did not show any symptoms of the virus, but went into self-isolation after returning from the UK.

This is coming as the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 12  with one of the patients recovered so far.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Give Us Some Quarantine Music, Ebuka Tells Wizkid

The Lagos state ministry of health announced that the index case has already tested negative.

