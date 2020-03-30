Buhari’s Nationwide Broadcast Confusing: Omokri

Reno Omokri has reacted to President Buhari’s nationwide broadcast.

Buhari announced that there will a lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja from March 30th.

Reacting to the broadcast, Omokri stated that instead of helping Nigerians understand things more about the coronavirus pandemic, the president caused more confusion.

”Other leaders give broadcast and people are relieved‬ ‪General Buhari gives a broadcast and Nigerians are Confused. Push and start President. School children are home. How can they eat school food?

“You say Nigerian should stay home. You did not provide them with an economic relief package. Will Nigerians eat their homes?‬ Rwanda that is not as rich as us is providing door to door food to citizens.

“You claim the whole government is now mobilised, yet you provide no mobilisation except ₦15 billion for a nation of 200 million. You yourself spend more than ₦15 billion to run Aso Rock. ‪What a toy President!‬ ‪#BuhariCoronaAddress #BuhariTormentor”