Burna Boy Apologizes For Attacking Ceeza Milli On Social Media

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has apologized for praying that songwriter, Ceeza Milli dies of coronavirus and threatening him on Twitter.

Ceeze Milli got on the bad side of the singer after he claimed he has written songs for him and he went on to mention one of the popular tracks, “On The Low”.

Taking to Twitter, the self-acclaimed African Giant lost his cool as he wrote;

“I asked this spineless liar if he said this sh*t and he said no, never, I never said that. @ceezamilli just pray corona virus catches you before I do cos you know wat it is wen I catch you. For the record I never had any help writing a song Ever. Except one time and that was with Peruzzi”.

The singer’s post

The singer has now come out to apologize for his outburst on social media after he got dragged by his fans.

See the tweet below:

The singer’s apology post

