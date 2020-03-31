Burna Boy Reveals New Album Release Date

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has revealed that he is planning on dropping a new album in July.

The singer who has been involved in an interactive session with his fans on social media, revealed that he is planning on dropping a new album titled “Twice As Tall” in July 2020.

Also Read: ‘It’s Government’s Job To Make Lives Better, Not Mine’ – Burna Boy

The Grammy nominee also discussed his Grammy experience with his fans. He revealed that he felt sick after losing out on a Grammy Award to Angelique Kidjo at the last ceremony.

See his tweet below: