Burna Boy Reveals New Album Release Date

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has revealed that he is planning on dropping a new album in July.
The singer who has been involved in an interactive session with his fans on social media, revealed that he is planning on dropping a new album titled “Twice As Tall” in July 2020.
Also Read: ‘It’s Government’s Job To Make Lives Better, Not Mine’ – Burna Boy
The Grammy nominee also discussed his Grammy experience with his fans. He revealed that he felt sick after losing out on a Grammy Award to Angelique Kidjo at the last ceremony.
See his tweet below:
Sick. Totally sick. But my musical Mother @angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys. So now I’m “Twice as Tall” (that’s the name of my next Album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the most High) https://t.co/JKExPQMROe
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020