Burna Boy Reveals New Album Release Date

By Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has revealed that he is planning on dropping a new album in July.

Burna Boy
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

The singer who has been involved in an interactive session with his fans on social media, revealed that he is planning on dropping a new album titled “Twice As Tall” in July 2020.

Also Read: ‘It’s Government’s Job To Make Lives Better, Not Mine’ – Burna Boy

The Grammy nominee also discussed his Grammy experience with his fans. He revealed that he felt sick after losing out on a Grammy Award to Angelique Kidjo at the last ceremony.

See his tweet below:

