Burna Boy Reveals The Only Artiste That Has Helped Him Write Song

Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu simply known and addressed as Burna Boy has often times come out to brag that he never received help from anybody while trying to climb his career ladder.

Well, the ‘ye’ crooner may have just made a u-turn when he revealed on Tuesday that the only person that once helped him with song writing is Peruzzi.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle.

He wrote:

For the record I have never had any help writing any song Ever. Except one time and that was with @Peruzzi