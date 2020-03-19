Sports

CAF Suspends CHAN 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved the Championship of African Nations, CHAN 2020 to 2021 amidst increasing case of Coronavirus in the continent.

The Competition will not be played in April as earlier scheduled after a special request from the host, Cameroon, amidst coronavirus concerns.

Also Read: CAF Suspends AFCON Qualifiers Indefinitely Over Coronavirus Outbreak

According to a statement by CAF, the body accepted the proposal of its medical committee who advised to avoid unnecessary risks.

In addition, the committee cited the confinement of population in many countries, restrictions imposed on the grouping of teams and officials and the closure of borders as well as disruptions in air links between many countries as factors.

The decision comes after the postponement of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers by CAF.

