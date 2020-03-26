‘Can Someone Tell Me When Jesus Comes’ – Bobrisky Tells Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, took to his social media space to tell his fans and followers to let him know when Jesus comes.

The cross-dresser decided to make light of the situation of the country by sharing the hilarious post via his Instagram page on Thursday.

Bobrisky wrote;

”I was told Jesus is coming soon….. can someone tell me when so I can quickly remove my wig, eyelashes and nails”

Fellow cross-dresser, James Brown stormed the comment section to write;

“Na so I hear am”

See the post below: