Metro News

Catholic Priest Found Dead In His Car In Anambra

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: South Africa Records 709 Cases

South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

US To Charge People Who Purposefully Spread Coronavirus As Terrorists

Americans who intentionally expose and infect others with coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, according to...
Read more
Special ReportsAmaka Odozi - 0

EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Causing Damage In Nigeria’s Travel, Events Industries

“This is what we feed on, and now, we have no work to do as movements has been restricted,"...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

The whole of sporting world has been thrown into scare following report that Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Catholic Priest
The deceased

A catholic priest has been found dead in his car in Anambra State.

Rev Fr. Charles Okeke-Odogwu, who was the school manager of Fr. Ohai Memorial Secondary School, Oroma- Etiti, Anambra State, was found dead in his car on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

The priest who is also the parish priest of Holy Cross Parish, Oroma Etiti, was allegedly found lifeless inside his car on the school field, with the car engine still steaming.

READ ALSO – Catholic Priest Slumps, Dies During Mass In Rivers

He was said to have attended the Regional Meeting of his region of the Archdiocese on Monday, 23/3/2020 and reportedly participated actively, showing no signs of ill health.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive
Next articleCovid-19: Oyo Grants Workers Two-Week Holiday
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: List Of Lagos Markets To Be Shut Down

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
As part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in Lagos state, there is a directive to shut down non-essential markets in the...
Read more

Man Accuses Abuja Police Of Assault (Photo)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
A Nigerian man residing in Abuja, has recounted how he was allegedly physically assaulted by a police officer who accused him of attempting to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Abia Bans Burials, Weddings With Over 30 Guests

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Abia State Government on Wednesday placed a ban on burials and weddings, and other ceremonies involving more than 30 persons, as a precautionary...
Read more

Gunmen Kidnap Bauchi Governor’s Brother

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Bauchi state government has announced that suspected kidnappers have whisked away the state governor's elder brother, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri on Wednesday.According to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -