Catholic Priest Found Dead In His Car In Anambra

A catholic priest has been found dead in his car in Anambra State.

Rev Fr. Charles Okeke-Odogwu, who was the school manager of Fr. Ohai Memorial Secondary School, Oroma- Etiti, Anambra State, was found dead in his car on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

The priest who is also the parish priest of Holy Cross Parish, Oroma Etiti, was allegedly found lifeless inside his car on the school field, with the car engine still steaming.

READ ALSO – Catholic Priest Slumps, Dies During Mass In Rivers

He was said to have attended the Regional Meeting of his region of the Archdiocese on Monday, 23/3/2020 and reportedly participated actively, showing no signs of ill health.