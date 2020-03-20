BBC News Pidgin

Chineme Martins: Wetin you suppose know about di Nassarawa Utd player wey die for pitch

By BBC News Pidgin

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
BBC News Pidgin

Nigeria Football Federation and di League Management Company dey mourn di death of Nasarawa United defender Chineme Martins wey die during dia league match against Katsina United for Lafia on Sunday.

For inside statement LMC chairman, Shehu Dikko, tell di late player family and im club sorry. Im add say “LMC expect to get standard autopsy to find out di cause of di player death.

Di Nigeria football federation say dem dey sad about di player death.

Tori be say Martins collapse for inside di 43 minute of di match and medical officers from di two clubs attend to am for pitch before dem rush am go Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia wia dem confam say im don die.

Nasarawa United go on to win di match 3-0, Chinedum Ohanachom score hat trick for di game. Di result mean say dem dey 13 position for table with 28 points.

Who be Chineme Martins?

  • Chineme Martins na 23 years old defender from Abia state for south east of Nigeria.
  • Martins join Nasarawa United for 2015/2016 from Ifeanyi Ubah.
  • Im dey part of Nasarawa United team wey reach di final of di Aiteo Federation Cup for 2016

Previous articleUFC 248: Israel Adesanya na still champion, beat Yoel Romero by unanimous decision
Next articleLiverpool vs Atlético madrid: Football fans yab Liverpool FC afta dem crash out for Champions League
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -