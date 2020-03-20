Chineme Martins: Wetin you suppose know about di Nassarawa Utd player wey die for pitch

Nigeria Football Federation and di League Management Company dey mourn di death of Nasarawa United defender Chineme Martins wey die during dia league match against Katsina United for Lafia on Sunday.

For inside statement LMC chairman, Shehu Dikko, tell di late player family and im club sorry. Im add say “LMC expect to get standard autopsy to find out di cause of di player death.

Di Nigeria football federation say dem dey sad about di player death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with @NasarawaUnited and the immediate family of their player Chineme Martins who reportedly slumped and died during a league game today in Lafia. We are saddened about this news and we pray for the repose of his soul. pic.twitter.com/HhhAkU8ssn — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 8, 2020

Tori be say Martins collapse for inside di 43 minute of di match and medical officers from di two clubs attend to am for pitch before dem rush am go Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia wia dem confam say im don die.

Nasarawa United go on to win di match 3-0, Chinedum Ohanachom score hat trick for di game. Di result mean say dem dey 13 position for table with 28 points.

Who be Chineme Martins?