Churches Can’t Cure Coronavirus, Daddy Freeze Mocks Pastors

Controversial on-air-personality Daddy Freeze has mocked churches for shutting down over the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he stated that they shut down indefinitely because they can not cure the deadly disease.

He wrote: “And the churches they built on every street corner cannot cure #Covid19, so they have been shut down indefinitely.

“This is the despondency of our reality, yet they will not learn! They will still vote these same leaders and build bigger churches!

“The average Nigerian is a mini ‘reverses’ pharaoh, with a hardened heart; no matter the plagues, they will keep disobeying God by returning to Egypt.”