Comedian Ay Blasts Tradomedical Practitioners Over Silence On COVID-19

Popular humour merchant, Ayo Makun simply known and addressed as AY comedian has raised the alarm that trado-medical practitioners in Nigeria are not interested in looking for cure for the dreaded coronavirus ravaging the whole world.

He said that the drug sellers are only interested in penis enlargements and longer ejaculation.

Read Also: Medical Research Institute Begins Free Coronavirus Testing From Monday

The comedian made the comment in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 28th March.

He wrote:

“Our tradomedical practitioners are only interested in penis enlargement and longer ejaculation. Corona is here and they have all gone mute. What a country!!!”