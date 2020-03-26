Entertainment

Comedian AY Makun Reaches Out To Coronavirus Patient, Idris Elba (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun reached out to colleague, Idris Elba who is suffering from Coronavirus, Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The duo having a conversation
The duo having a conversation

The comedian joined the actor’s Instagram live video chat to show support as the latter and his wife have tested positive for the deadly disease.

Ay Makun was said to have had a heart to heart chat with Idris to let him know he is not alone during this trying period.

The comedian started off the conversation by asking about his health.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Causing Damage In Nigeria’s Travel, Events Industries

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-MaaETgwSF/?igshid=11mai9vlvzcx0

