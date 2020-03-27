Comedian Seyi Law, Wife Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wedding anniversary with his wife, Stacey Aletile.

The comedian, who got married in 2011, is celebrating his 9th wedding anniversary that has been blessed with a daughter, Tiwa.

Reminiscing on how they met and celebrating their anniversary, he shared a picture of them in Arsenal tracksuits as seen below and captioned it;

“It’s 9 years and we are still counting.

She said, “I love your confidence on stage” 13 years.

”I got beautiful Yes when I proposed 11 years ago.

I almost made her Lord of the rings for 2 years.

We walked down the aisle exactly 9 years ago.

Happy 9th Wedding Anniversary to Us.

It’s been God through it all.

“Thanks for sharing our joy always.

EBYLAW 2011 now SST 2020 (STACY, SEYI, TIWA)

P.S

“Before you complain of the Arsenal tracksuit. It is significant. It means despite our losses, the things we are yet to attain, we count our winnings and blessings, hopeful for a better tomorrow and the loyalty to stay with each other. TIWALOLUWA is a beautiful blessing beyond the losses.””