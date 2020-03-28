Entertainment

Coronavirus: 14 Days After, I Am Free – Kiki Omeli Celebrates

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress, Kiki Omeili has taken to social media to give an update on her health status, following the reports that someone who tested positive for coronavirus also attended the AMVCA.

According to the actress, its been 14 days after the event and she has shown no symptoms.

Read Also: Kiki Of Jenifa’s Diary Speaks Up As AMVCA’s Participant Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kiki Omeili, who is a doctor turned actress, took to her IG page writing;

” Day 14 of 14 post AMVCA.No symptoms, Thank God! If you attended the AMVCA and haven’t had any other Covid exposure and you have no symptoms, then you are FINE!!! If you do have symptoms, please keep your distance from people and call NCDC.

“Guys Please, as much as possible, avoid contact with people this period. Don’t visit anyone, stay at home if you can and please and please wash your hands frequently with soap and water. THIS TOO SHALL PASS!stay safe people!#untiltomorrow.”

