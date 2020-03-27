Coronavirus: 14% Recovered Patients In China Test Positive Again

Up to 14% of recovered coronavirus patients in China have reportedly tested positive again after being discharged from the hospital.

Doctors at a hospital in Wuhan, China, where the virus emerged reported that between 3 and 14% of cured patients became reinfected with the illness, though it’s unclear whether they were contagious the second time, the South China Morning Post reported.

The news comes as experts raised an alarm that China is facing a second outbreak due to the increasing number of imported cases as well as the ‘silent carriers’ who show no symptoms.

Tongji Hospital, which identified the first COVID-19 case, confirmed that five of 145 patients, a little over 3% tested positive again in nucleic acid tests, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

According to him, five patients who tested positive again did not have any symptoms and none of their close contacts had been infected.