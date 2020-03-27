General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: 14% Recovered Patients In China Test Positive Again

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Denies Distributing Cars To Members

The National Assembly has reacted to reports stating that its members were gifted a brand new Toyota 2020 model...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

UK Health Secretary Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The United Kingdom Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus.This is coming just few hours after Prime...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Thanks Buhari For N1billion Grant

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a 1 billion Naira...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Salutes Atiku, Others For Contributions To Fight Against Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement commending his rival and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 1

Former Super Eagles International, Taye Taiwo Loses Father

Former Super Eagles and AC Milan defender, Taye Taiwo has confirmed the passing of his father, Pa Salisu Taiwo.Taiwo...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Up to 14% of recovered coronavirus patients in China have reportedly tested positive again after being discharged from the hospital.

Doctors at a hospital in Wuhan, China, where the virus emerged reported that between 3 and 14% of cured patients became reinfected with the illness, though it’s unclear whether they were contagious the second time, the South China Morning Post reported.

The news comes as experts raised an alarm that China is facing a second outbreak due to the increasing number of imported cases as well as the ‘silent carriers’ who show no symptoms.

READ ALSO – One Dead As Hantavirus Hits China Amid COVID-19

Tongji Hospital, which identified the first COVID-19 case, confirmed that five of 145 patients, a little over 3% tested positive again in nucleic acid tests, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

According to him, five patients who tested positive again did not have any symptoms and none of their close contacts had been infected.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Isolate If You Visited Our Abuja Office This Week – Smile Nigeria
Next articleWhy Are People Asking For Corona Money?- Bobrisky Asks
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

UK Health Secretary Tests Positive For Coronavirus

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The United Kingdom Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus.This is coming just few hours after Prime minister Boris Johnson announced he...
Read more

Coronavirus: US Urges Medical Professionals To Apply For Visas

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The United States has called on medical professional around the world to apply for visa due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.This is...
Read more

Coronavirus: Germany Reports 5780 New Cases

World news Michael Isaac - 0
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 42,288 as an additional 5,780 was reported.Statistics from the Robert Koch Institute...
Read more

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive

World news Michael Isaac - 0
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.The prime minister has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street, but will continue...
Read more
- Advertisement -