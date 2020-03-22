Coronavirus: Adekunle Gold Reveals The Only Church Service That Should Hold

Following the directives by the federal government that religion places with more than 50 people in attendant be shut down temporarily over the coronavirus pandemic, popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko also known as Adekunle Gold has revealed the only church service that should happen in the country.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he said the only church service should be the one that would happen at home with one’s family alone.

He wrote: “The only church service that should happen tomorrow is one with your family, study the bible and pray AT HOME!”