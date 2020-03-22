Entertainment

Coronavirus: Adekunle Gold Reveals The Only Church Service That Should Hold

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Cuba Has Drugs To Fight Coronavirus, Falana Writes FG

Human rights activist, Femi Falana(SAN) has written a letter to the federal government stating that Cuba has drugs that...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

BREAKING: Coronavirus: Three More Cases Confirmed In Lagos

Three new cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Lagos on Sunday morning, World Health Organisation and Nigeria’s...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Girlfriend Test Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend have tested positive to coronavirus.The Argentina international announced the news on Saturday....
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Reveals Identity Of Female Doctor Who Suspected Index Case

The Ogun State Government has acknowledged and appreciated the young female doctor who identified the first coronavirus case in...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

AC Milan’s Paolo Maldini, Son, Test Positive For Coronavirus

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini, who is currently the club's technical director has tested positive for coronavirus alongside his...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Following the directives by the federal government that religion places with more than 50 people in attendant be shut down temporarily over the coronavirus pandemic, popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko also known as Adekunle Gold has revealed the only church service that should happen in the country.

Read AlsoAdekunle Gold Mocks FG Over Move To Ban Importation Of Generators

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he said the only church service should be the one that would happen at home with one’s family alone.

He wrote: “The only church service that should happen tomorrow is one with your family, study the bible and pray AT HOME!”

Previous articleMan Reveals How His Friend Found Out His First Child Isn’t His
Next articleDaddy Freeze Reveals Why Anyone Should Get Married
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Uche Maduagwu Reacts As Tacha Picks UK Lockdown Over Nigeria

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Tacha's decision to stay in the UK against coming back to Nigeria.Recall that it was earlier...
Read more

Davido Freaks Out As Transgender Hooker Tries To Touch Him (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
An old video fast trending online captures the moment Nigerian singer, Davido freaked out after a transgender hooker tried to make sexual advances at him.The...
Read more

I Did Not Make Many Mistakes As Youth – Gloria Young

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Veteran actress Gloria Young has made it known she had a splendid youth as she barely made any mistake.The actress who is married to...
Read more

BBNaija Star, Nina Ivy Shows Off Baby Bump, Husband (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular reality star, Nina Ivy took to her social media page to debut her baby bump as she unveiled the face of her husband...
Read more
- Advertisement -