Entertainment

Coronavirus: Adesua Etomi Appeals To AMVCA Attendees To Stay Indoor

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

Health and FoodValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NECO Suspends Entrance Exams Into Unity Schools

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of the 2020 common entrance examination into 104 Unity schools...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The test result of Bauchi state governor has finally confirmed that he is a carrier of the deadly coronavirus.This...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lionel Messi Tops Highest Paid Football Players In 2020

Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi has been named the highest-paid player in 2020.According to a study by France...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Popular actress, Adesuwa Etomi has taken to her official Twitter handle to make a passionate appeal to all attendees of the Africa Magic Viewer Choice Award(AMVCA) to stay indoor as instructed by the Lagos state government.

She made the plea following news that one of the attendees tested positive for coronavirus.

She wrote: “To all of us who attended the AMVCA – please let’s stay indoors. I’m begging you. Let’s be responsible. Edakun. Bubba and I have been indoors for a few days now but it’s imperative that we ALL adhere to the call to self-isolate. Let’s not unknowingly put others at risk.”

Read AlsoAdesuwa Etomi, DJ Jimmy Jatt Lament Over Extreme Heat In Lagos

Previous articleAtiku Reacts As Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Next articleCOVID-19: Lagos Orders Closure Of Food Markets, Stores From Thursday
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Kiki Of Jenifa’s Diary Speaks Up As AMVCA’s Participant Tests Positive For COVID-19

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular actress, Lotachukwu Elixir popular known as Kiki( her name in popular TV series, Jenifa's diary) has taken to her official Twitter handle to...
Read more

Banky W, Wife Self-Isolate As AMVCA’s Participant Tests Positive For COVID-19

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Following an announcement by the Lagos state government that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) should go into isolation, Banky...
Read more

‘Coronavirus Will Wipe Away All Corrupt Leaders’ – Mosun Filani

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Yoruba actress, Mosun Filani has taken to her Instagram page to react to the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and she decided to drop...
Read more

BREAKING: Lagos Orders All Participants Of AMVCA To Go Into Isolation

Entertainment Verity Awala - 0
The Lagos state government has asked all attendees of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on 14th March at Eko Hotels to...
Read more
- Advertisement -