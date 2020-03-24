Coronavirus: Adesua Etomi Appeals To AMVCA Attendees To Stay Indoor

Popular actress, Adesuwa Etomi has taken to her official Twitter handle to make a passionate appeal to all attendees of the Africa Magic Viewer Choice Award(AMVCA) to stay indoor as instructed by the Lagos state government.

She made the plea following news that one of the attendees tested positive for coronavirus.

She wrote: “To all of us who attended the AMVCA – please let’s stay indoors. I’m begging you. Let’s be responsible. Edakun. Bubba and I have been indoors for a few days now but it’s imperative that we ALL adhere to the call to self-isolate. Let’s not unknowingly put others at risk.”

