Coronavirus: Afrika Shrine Suspends Activities

Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, has cancelled all musical activities this weekend over coronavirus fears.

This was made known in an Instagram statement by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti and Femi Anikulapo-Kuti.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Lagos Announces Closure Of Schools

The statement reads: “The Management of the New Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all musical activities this weekend as precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the globe.

“We will continue to monitor the situation of things before we revert to our regular programming. STAY SAFE EVERYONE #saynotocoronavirus”.