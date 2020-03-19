Entertainment

Coronavirus: Afrika Shrine Suspends Activities

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, has cancelled all musical activities this weekend over coronavirus fears.

This was made known in an Instagram statement by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti and Femi Anikulapo-Kuti.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Lagos Announces Closure Of Schools

The statement reads: “The Management of the New Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all musical activities this weekend as precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the globe.

“We will continue to monitor the situation of things before we revert to our regular programming. STAY SAFE EVERYONE #saynotocoronavirus”.

