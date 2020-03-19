Coronavirus: Anambra Govt Bans Public Gatherings, Shuts Tertiary Institutions

The Anambra state government has banned all public gatherings as well as ordered all tertiary institutions to proceed on compulsory vacation as measures to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus intensifies.

This directive is contained in a statement released by the state governor, Willie Obiano.

With this directive, Anambra joins Lagos, Ogun, Benue and Northwestern States in banning public gathering.

According to the statement, public gatherings in the State are banned beginning from Monday March 23rd while Universities are to proceed on vacation beginning from March 20th.