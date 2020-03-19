National News

Coronavirus: Anambra Govt Bans Public Gatherings, Shuts Tertiary Institutions

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

World newsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Woman With Coronavirus Gives Birth To Healthy Baby

A hospital in Greek has reported the case of a woman who gave birth to a healthy baby, despite...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: NIMC Shuts Down Centers In 5 States

The National Identity Management(NIMC) has shut down it enrollment centers in 5 states which include Ekiti, Ogun, Katsina, Anambra...
Read more
EducationValerie Oke - 0

Ogun Shuts Down Schools, Bans Worship Centres Over Coronavirus

Ogun state government has ordered the indefinite closure of schools in the state to forestall the spread of coronavirus.Also,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Daughter In Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has isolated herself after returning from the United Kingdom, TheCable reports.Aisha...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Enugu Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Enugu State government has ordered that public and private primary and secondary schools in the state be shut...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Anambra state government has banned all public gatherings as well as ordered all tertiary institutions to proceed on compulsory vacation as measures to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus intensifies.

Willie Obiano
Governor Willie Obiano

This directive is contained in a statement released by the state governor, Willie Obiano.

With this directive, Anambra joins Lagos, Ogun, Benue and Northwestern States in banning public gathering.

Also Read: Covid-19: Screen All VIPs Coming Into Lagos, Sanwo Tells Airport Workers

According to the statement, public gatherings in the State are banned beginning from Monday March 23rd while Universities are to proceed on vacation beginning from March 20th.

Previous articleSuspected Coronavirus Case In Katsina Tests Negative
Next articleEzekwesili Knocks Buhari Over Continued Silence On Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: NIMC Shuts Down Centers In 5 States

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The National Identity Management(NIMC) has shut down it enrollment centers in 5 states which include Ekiti, Ogun, Katsina, Anambra and Lagos over scare of...
Read more

Buhari’s Daughter In Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has isolated herself after returning from the United Kingdom, TheCable reports.Aisha Buhari, who made the disclosure,...
Read more

US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The United States government has stopped all visa appointments in its embassy in Nigeria over fears of Coronavirus.Recall that on Wednesday, Nigeria imposed a...
Read more

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.The Chairman of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on...
Read more
- Advertisement -