Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

The whole of sporting world has been thrown into scare following report that Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has gone into isolation over coronavirus pandemic.

The move became necessary after Joshua met with the Prince of Wales who tested positive for the deadly virus.

Read Also: DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua Mock Each Other As They Try To Speak Yoruba (Video)

According to Joshua’s spokesman, he is currently well and wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery.

His words: “He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers.”