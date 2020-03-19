Politics

Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for following advice to reduce the pump price of petrol.

Recall that it was reported yesterday that the former Presidential candidate advised the Buhari administration to consider reducing the pump price of petrol on Tuesday.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Restrict Flights From Countries With Prevalent Cases, Atiku Tells FG

He also advised that stamp duty on all types of accounts be temporarily suspended.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced the reduction of pump price to N125 per litre. A move that has led to commendation for the administration.

In reaction to the development, Atiku commended President Buhari and his cabinet members.

See his tweets below:

