Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for following advice to reduce the pump price of petrol.

Recall that it was reported yesterday that the former Presidential candidate advised the Buhari administration to consider reducing the pump price of petrol on Tuesday.

He also advised that stamp duty on all types of accounts be temporarily suspended.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced the reduction of pump price to N125 per litre. A move that has led to commendation for the administration.

In reaction to the development, Atiku commended President Buhari and his cabinet members.

The #CoronavirusOutbreak places a huge economic strain on Nigerians, which is why we counselled the FG to reduce the pump price of PMS. I commend the FG for taking this step and I urge that all hands be on deck to rescue Nigeria from the economic downturn of the oil crash. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 18, 2020