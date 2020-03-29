National News

Coronavirus: Atiku Recommends 4 Ways To End Pandemic

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has recommended that the coronavirus currently ravaging nations can be defeated by four ways.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he highlighted the ways as follows:

Being open about coronavirus status, Sensitization, Isolation, and Testing.

He made the comment as Nigeria’s confirmed cases rises up to 97.

See what he tweeted below:

Atiku said: “We can beat this pandemic by being open about it, educating our people, isolation, and testing. It is not a death sentence, we will all be fine.”

