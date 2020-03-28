Coronavirus: Avoid AC, Only 4 People Allowed In Cars – VIO

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the Abuja chapter of Vehicle Inspection Office(VIO) otherwise known as Directorate of Roads Traffic Services (DRTS) has cautioned vehicle users against the user of air conditioning system while driving because the virus is believed not to last in hot condition.

According to Kalu Emetu, Head, Public Relations, DRTS, spoke on Friday during an interaction with drivers at motor parks within Abuja, he further warned that cars should not convey more than four people at this time.

He categorically stated that any driver found carrying more than four people would be flagged down with one of the occupants discharged.

“Driver carrying more than 2 persons behind, will be forced to drop one person”, he stated.

“And if we discover that the person has paid his/her transport fare, the person’s money will be refunded immediately.

“We all know the virus that is ravaging the world. One of the ways to correct it is total ensure social distancing that’s why we are talking about spacing.”