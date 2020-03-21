Coronavirus: Bayelsa Shuts Down Schools, Bans Religious Gatherings

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has ordered the closure of schools in the state as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

Diri directed that all public and private schools in the state to proceed on compulsory vacation with effect from Thursday, 26th March 2020.

In a statewide public broadcast, the Governor announced the suspension of all gatherings at religious worship centres, night clubs and other forms of public gathering that are above 50 persons with effect from Monday, 23rd March 2020.