Entertainment

Coronavirus: Beggars Are Free But Princes, Prime Ministers Are Catching It – Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ministers Donate 50 Percent Of March Salary To Help Stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria's minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the 43 ministers of the nation have forfeited 50...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Moves To Evacuate Citizens In Nigeria

The US government has revealed plans to evacuate its citizens in Nigeria despite airport closures due to the coronavirus...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: All 51 Italian Doctors Who Tested Positive, Dead

The Italian Association of Doctors have confirmed the death of 51 doctors who all died after testing positive for...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Enugu State Close Its Borders, Markets After Recording First Case

The Enugu State Government has announced the closure of its borders and markets, just after two cases of coronavirus...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Oyo Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew, Closes Markets

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has on Friday ordered a dusk to dawn curfew in a bid to...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Reno Omokri has taken a swipe at the rich following the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Nigerian author, its almost as if God’s words are coming to pass. He then noted that beggars are free of the disease but the rich are contracting it.

Read Also: Lead Or Leave: Reno Omokri Challenges President Buhari

Reno wrote;

To show how things change in the blink of an eye, Hong Kong and Italy had the highest life expectancies on Earth. Please Google it yourself. Today, #CoronaVirus has sadly changed that in an instant. Life is fragile. Sometimes the best prepared become the most vulnerable. Beggars are #COVID19 free, while Princes, Prime Ministers and Premiers are catching it. It is almost as God is proving the truism of Daniel 4:17 “the Most High is sovereign over all kingdoms on earth”!”

 

Previous articleDaddy Freeze Reacts As Chioma Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Next articleKemi Olunloyo Reacts To Davido’s Chioma Testing Positive For Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Davido’s Chioma Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Singer Davido has revealed that his fiancee, Chioma, tested positive to coronavirus.Since he made this known, several people have taken to his page to...
Read more

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Chioma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the reports that Davido's girlfriend has tested positive to coronavirus.Davido had made this known in a statement...
Read more

Covid-19: Burna Boy Speaks On The Plights Of Average Nigerians As The Nation Locks Down

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy has spoken on the plights of the average Nigerians as the nation locks down...
Read more

COVID-19: Instagram Comedian, Syndey Talker Begs FG To Come To His Aid

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Instagram comedian, Sydney Talker born as Sydney Egere, has alleged that he is showing symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus disease.The comic actor took...
Read more
- Advertisement -