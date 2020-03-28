Coronavirus: Beggars Are Free But Princes, Prime Ministers Are Catching It – Omokri

Reno Omokri has taken a swipe at the rich following the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Nigerian author, its almost as if God’s words are coming to pass. He then noted that beggars are free of the disease but the rich are contracting it.

Reno wrote;

”To show how things change in the blink of an eye, Hong Kong and Italy had the highest life expectancies on Earth. Please Google it yourself. Today, #CoronaVirus has sadly changed that in an instant. Life is fragile. Sometimes the best prepared become the most vulnerable. Beggars are #COVID19 free, while Princes, Prime Ministers and Premiers are catching it. It is almost as God is proving the truism of Daniel 4:17 “the Most High is sovereign over all kingdoms on earth”!”