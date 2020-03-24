National News

Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

By Olayemi Oladotun

Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has declared a total lockdown in the state, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The governor made the declaration in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita.

Also Read: Makinde Bans Public Gatherings Of More Than 30 Persons In Oyo

He also ordered the indefinite suspension of the Local Government Council elections scheduled to hold on Saturday in the state.

Governor Ayade directed that all educational institutions in the state – both public and private must shut down from Tuesday until further notice.

He ordered all civil servants, except those on essential services such as medical personnel and revenue officers, to stay away from work for an initial period of two weeks, with immediate effect.

