Coronavirus: Benue Shuts Down Schools Indefinitely

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Benue state government has announced the closure of all schools operating in the state indefinitely starting from Friday, March 27, 2020.

This is coming after the number of people infected with Coronavirus rose to eight after five cases were confirmed in Lagos.

This prompted the state government to take action and shut down all schools in order to prevent the deadly virus from spreading  among residents in the state.

The State Government broke the news via Twitter with the words;

 ”SCHOOLS TO CLOSE INDEFINITE

All Schools in Benue State, starting from Basic Education, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions are to close down on 27/03/2020~ Prof. Dennis Ityavyar.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

See tweet below:

