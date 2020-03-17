Entertainment

Coronavirus: Bobrisky Advises Fans On How To Stay Safe

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has advised his fans on how to stay safe following the news that the third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos state, Nigeria.

The Crossdresser in his advice told his fans to ensure their hands are sanitized at all times.

Read Also: ‘Yes, I Was In Cell’ – Bobrisky Admits

And lastly, he cautioned them against shaking hands for the time being.

He wrote: “Guys pls, be safe out there…. dis virus 🦠 news is getting out of hand. Make sure ur hands are always sanitized. Lastly don’t handshake one for now.”

