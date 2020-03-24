Coronavirus: Borno State Bans Visit To IDP Camps

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, the Borno State government has banned visitors to all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the state.

Chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, announced the 4-week ban.

According to her, the state took the decision as one strategy to prevent importation of the virus at the camps, adding that the measure became necessary as some neighbouring countries like the Chad Republic and Cameroon have recorded suspected cases.

READ ALSO – Gov Zulum Says He Tries To Hold His Emotion When He Visited IDPs Camp In Borno

Kolo explained that despite closure of the borders by the neighbouring countries, there was still an influx of IDPs into the state. The Borno SEMA Boss directed all camp managers from Gamboru-Ngala, Damasak, Kalabalge, Banki, Bama and Monguno not to accept IDPs from any neighbouring country into their camps.

Kolo Said: “We know we have a lot of threat around us following sighting of suspected cases of the virus in Cameroon and Chad and we have some border towns very close to those countries. We do not want to go to the issue of response because even in developed countries, it was difficult for them to contain this pandemic. So at our own level, we are positioning ourselves to see how best we can stop the virus from transmitting in the state”