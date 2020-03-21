Trending

Coronavirus: Buhari Is More Focused On Protecting Himself Than Nigerians – Omokri

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and social media commentator has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being more interested in protecting himself and family than Nigerians.

Read AlsoNigeria Was Among The Happiest Nation Under Jonathan’s Regime – Omokri

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he accused him of restricting flights from the UK to stern coronavirus after his daughter returned back into the country from the UK.

He wrote:

“The reason General @MBuhari did not restrict flights from the UK to stem #CoronaVirus in Nigeria is because his daughter was in the UK. He only restricted UK flights THE DAY SHE RETURNED. Buhari is more focused on protecting himself and his family than Nigerians.”

