Coronavirus: Buhari Risked Nigerians Health To Protect His Family – Omokri

Reno Omokri has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari deliberately didn’t close Nigeria’s borders on time in order to protect his family.

Reno made this statement while reacting to the news that Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to Reno, Buhari decided not to close the border after Nigeria recorded its first case of Coronavirus because his daughter and Abba Kyari were abroad.

According to Reno, this act has put the health of Nigerians at risk.

