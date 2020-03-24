Coronavirus: Buhari Risked Nigerians Health To Protect His Family – Omokri

Reno Omokri has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari deliberately didn’t close Nigeria’s borders on time in order to protect his family.
Reno made this statement while reacting to the news that Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari has tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to Reno, Buhari decided not to close the border after Nigeria recorded its first case of Coronavirus because his daughter and Abba Kyari were abroad.
According to Reno, this act has put the health of Nigerians at risk.
See his tweet below:
Even when @Atiku knew his son was abroad, he called for closing down Nigeria’s borders. That is LEADERSHIP. General @MBuhari didn’t restrict flights UNTIL his daughter and Abba Kyari returned. He deliberately risked the health of Nigerians to protect his family!#BuhariTormentor
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 24, 2020