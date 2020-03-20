BBC News Pidgin

Coronavirus: CAF fit cancel CHAN 2020 for Cameroon

By BBC News Pidgin

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
BBC News Pidgin
CAF

Getty Images

Confederation of African Football, CAF don say deh di watch Cameroon as host for African Football Championship, CHAN as coronavirus don enta big African football kontris.

Cameroon go host CHAN 2020 from 4-25 April and na one of de kontris for announce say two pipo don test positive for coronavirus recently.

CAF komot release on coronavirus say dia team of doctors di check de situation for continent.

Eight major football kontris for Africa don already get de virus: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon and South Africa.

“We no di too worry about de situation but we bi on alert for future matches like CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup and African Nations Championship, CHAN weh e suppose take place for Cameroon. Cameroon also apply for host CAF Champions League.

Just now CAF medical teams di watch, di report for executive committee and if de situation wowo, CAF for decide make de play matches wit no fans, postpone or cancel.

For now CAF di promote WHO guideline for keep safe from de virus.

  • Wash your hands plenti taims, use dis-infectants, soap and wata.
  • Follow hygiene rules for breath and for pipo around you
  • Cover nose and mop wit elbow, or wit handkerchief and troway de handkerchief afta.

Previous articleKelechi Iheanacho,Cyril Dessers dey Gernot Rohr squad to play Sierra Leone for Afcon qualifiers – See di full list
Next articleUFC 248: Israel Adesanya na still champion, beat Yoel Romero by unanimous decision
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -