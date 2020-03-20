BBC News Pidgin

Coronavirus: Cameroon pipo di craiy for strong decision as goment confam five more cases of Covid-19

By BBC News Pidgin

Cameroon Health Minister, Dr. Manaouda Malachie

Cameroon don confirm five more cases for Coronavirus as kontri pipo di beg make goment take strong decision, close border.

Dis afternoon health minister, Dr Manaouda Malachie for e normal way don tweet say Cameroon don confirm five new cases for Covid-19.

For now e no bi clear who de five pipo bi, wusai deh komot.

Wit five more cases de total number now don reach ten.

Doctors dey with coronavirus patient for China

Getty Images
Doctors dey encourage coronavirus patient for China

Health official bin tok for national radio dis morning say de first two pipo don well but deh di observe dem.

For now only one university close down and prime minister di hold crisis meeting wit goment officials.

As de cases di daso increase kontri pipo di beg make goment take strong decision, close border.


