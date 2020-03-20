Coronavirus: Cameroon pipo di craiy for strong decision as goment confam five more cases of Covid-19

BBC Cameroon Health Minister, Dr. Manaouda Malachie

Cameroon don confirm five more cases for Coronavirus as kontri pipo di beg make goment take strong decision, close border.

Dis afternoon health minister, Dr Manaouda Malachie for e normal way don tweet say Cameroon don confirm five new cases for Covid-19.

For now e no bi clear who de five pipo bi, wusai deh komot.

Wit five more cases de total number now don reach ten.

Health official bin tok for national radio dis morning say de first two pipo don well but deh di observe dem.

Unfortunately, I would like to announce the registration of 5 additional cases in Yaoundé in Cameroon, thus bringing to 10 patients in our country. Each of us can stop the circulation of this virus by taking prescribed distancing measures. — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) March 17, 2020

For now only one university close down and prime minister di hold crisis meeting wit goment officials.

As de cases di daso increase kontri pipo di beg make goment take strong decision, close border.

Why don’t we suspend incoming flights to and from affected countries at the moment? Contain the 10 cases we have and stop flights from affected countries. — Noubi Royd Lucie (@roydlucie) March 17, 2020

Close the borders, please.

Please, sir. Thank you. — Sergeobee LovedOne (@Sergeobee) March 17, 2020

Seems we are heading to 50 cases by the end of this week.

What to do ? Continue with allowing people in the country ? Continue to let pupils go to school ? Continue to say CHAN will be held on same dates? — Albert BIKELE (@AlbertBIKELE) March 17, 2020



