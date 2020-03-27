Coronavirus Can Be Sexually Transmitted, Says Health Minister

The minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has warned that the deadly coronavirus can also be transmitted sexually.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, he added that although a lot still remains unknown about the virus, droplets from an infected person can transmit the disease to the other person.

His words:

“If a person is positive, the virus can be transmitted sexually,” he claimed, rather controversially.

”The World Health Organisation (WHO) says a lot is still unknown about the virus but currently maintains that it is transmitted through droplets from an infected person.”

The virus’ known routes of transmission are the mouth, nose and eyes.