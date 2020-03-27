LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus Can Be Sexually Transmitted, Says Health Minister

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has warned that the deadly coronavirus can also be transmitted sexually.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, he added that although a lot still remains unknown about the virus, droplets from an infected person can transmit the disease to the other person.

His words:

“If a person is positive, the virus can be transmitted sexually,” he claimed, rather controversially.

Read Also: Why Are People Asking For Corona Money?- Bobrisky Asks

”The World Health Organisation (WHO) says a lot is still unknown about the virus but currently maintains that it is transmitted through droplets from an infected person.”

The virus’ known routes of transmission are the mouth, nose and eyes.

