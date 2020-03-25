‘Coronavirus Cannot Survive In The Body Of Jesus’ – Tanzania’s President (Video)

President of Tanzania, John Magufuli has reacted to the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in his country.

While other countries are on lockdown and have paused all social gatherings, the president said his government will not be closing down churches and mosques because the diseases are of the devil and cannot survive while in the “body of Christ”.

In his words;

“These Holy places are where God is. My fellow Tanzanians, let us not be afraid of going to praise Him.

“Corona cannot survive in the body of Christ, it will burn. That is exactly why I did not panic while taking the Holy communion.”

Watch the video below: