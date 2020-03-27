LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus Cases In Lagos To Reach 39,000: Commissioner

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The Lagos government says coronavirus cases in the state may rise up to 39,000.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said this at a press briefing at the state Ministry of Health in Alausa on Friday.

The commissioner said, “Our mathematical modelling shows that the worst-case scenario is that we may see up to 39,000 cases in Lagos.”

He, however, notes that if social distancing is well practised, the figure will be limited to 13,000.

“If we add social distancing to active contact tracing, then we will be able to bend the curve further,” he said.

“The figures may seem alarming at this point, but this is just to emphasize to the Lagos community to follow instructions of the incident commander to make sure that we practice social distancing and other preventive measures.

“Looking at the same time frame from the introduction of the index case, you can see that Lagos State is not seen anywhere near what Spain, Italy and Iran are showing.

“So, at weeks two and three of our index case, we are flat and at week four, we have 37 cases; while at the same fourth week, Italy, Iran and Spain had more than 20,000 cases.

“So, we are doing something right in the state,” Abayomi added.

