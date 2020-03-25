Coronavirus: Chloroquine Not Approved For Prevention, Treatment – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a statement advising Nigerians against the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

On the official twitter handle, NCDC warned Nigerians against self-medication, stressing that the use of chloroquine is yet to be approved or validated.

The tweet reads thus, “Please remember that the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of coronavirus disease has NOT been validated and approved

Self-medication can cause harm and lead to death. Do not misuse drugs”