Coronavirus: Close The Border Now, Singer, Simi Tells FG

By Eyitemi Majeed

Popular Nigerian singer Simi Ogunleye simply known as Simi has called on the federal government of Nigeria to shut down the borders following news that the third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The talented singer who spoke via her official Twitter handle further queried why the government is yet to take the measure.

Read Also: Nigerians React As Simi Esiri Confirms Split From Dr Sid After 6years Of Marriage

Simi made the call following public outcry on the FG that a restriction should be placed on flights from nations prevalent cases of the deadly virus.

She wrote: “Close these borders btw. What is the issue?”

