General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Couple Arrested For Having Public Sex In Italy

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

SportsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Spanish FA Takes Decision On Handing Barcelona La Liga Title

As football activities in the five major leagues get suspended over the scare of  coronavirus, the Spanish football federation...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.The Chairman of...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Couple Arrested For Having Public Sex In Italy

A couple; 23-year-old Egyptian man and 40-year-old Tunisian woman were arrested by police officers in Italy for breaching coronavirus quarantine...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

103-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from the coronavirus disease, state media reports.There have been overwhelming reports of...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

English Football Suspended Till End Of April Over Coronavirus Outbreak

English football will be suspended until at least 30 April because of the continued spread of coronavirus.All games in...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

A couple; 23-year-old Egyptian man and 40-year-old Tunisian woman were arrested by police officers in Italy for breaching coronavirus quarantine rules.

Itlay quarantines 16m people

The couple were caught having sex on a road in broad day light at Mecenate near Milan.

According to news agency ANSA, the couple disobeyed the quarantine rule in Italy which bans two people from being in the front or back of a vehicle together.

However, it was not revealed whether the couple will be prosecuted for their actions.

Read Also: BREAKING: Lagos Confirms Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

Italy is recorded as one of the countries mostly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic as it has recorded 31,506 cases with 2,503 deaths.

 

Previous article103-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus
Next articleCoronavirus: Give Us Some Quarantine Music, Ebuka Tells Wizkid
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

103-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

World news Verity Awala - 0
A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from the coronavirus disease, state media reports.There have been overwhelming reports of elderly people being mostly at...
Read more

Man Arrested For Digging Up Kobe Bryant’s Alleged Grave (Photo)

World news Michael Isaac - 0
A man has been arrested for digging up a gravesite allegedly belonging to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.Back in February, DailyMail reported that...
Read more

Lawmaker Dies From Coronavirus In Burkina Faso

World news Temitope Alabi - 0
A top lawmaker has reportedly died form Coronavirus in Burkina FasoThe deceased, a 62-year-old Ms. Rose Marie Compaore, who was the first vice president...
Read more

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

World news Amaka Odozi - 0
A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy without the knowledge of his...
Read more
- Advertisement -