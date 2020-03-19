Coronavirus: Couple Arrested For Having Public Sex In Italy

A couple; 23-year-old Egyptian man and 40-year-old Tunisian woman were arrested by police officers in Italy for breaching coronavirus quarantine rules.

The couple were caught having sex on a road in broad day light at Mecenate near Milan.

According to news agency ANSA, the couple disobeyed the quarantine rule in Italy which bans two people from being in the front or back of a vehicle together.

However, it was not revealed whether the couple will be prosecuted for their actions.

Read Also: BREAKING: Lagos Confirms Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

Italy is recorded as one of the countries mostly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic as it has recorded 31,506 cases with 2,503 deaths.