Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Tips On How To Stay Safe

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, five times Balloon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to his official Twitter handle to share tips of how best to stay safe.

According to the Juventus striker, it is important to try as much as posssible not to touch the eyes, mouth and nose.

The talented striker is currently in his hometown, Lisbon(Portugal) where he is currently on isolation after a numbers of his team mates tested positive for the deadly virus.

He wrote:

Hi guys, just a little message and reminder of the steps we must all follow to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Please stay safe. #stayhome #staysafe