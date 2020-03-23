National News

Coronavirus: Disregard Messages Being Circulated On WhatsApp – NCDC

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Things May Get Worse, FG Tells Nigerians

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture says things may get worse than it already is, regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus- Femi Falana Tells Buhari

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency, as the cases...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Niger State On Total Lockdown

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, has declared a curfew in the state following the coronavirus outbreak in...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the leadership of the national assembly...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Disregard Messages Being Circulated On WhatsApp – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has urged Nigerians to disregard any information circulating on WhatsApp  regarding the Coronavirus...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has urged Nigerians to disregard any information circulating on WhatsApp  regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Photo obtained from NCDC’s Twitter page
Photo obtained from NCDC’s Twitter page

The national public health institute took to their official Twitter page to warn people involved in sharing fake news as they misinform others.

In their words,

”Voice notes, broadcasts & images are being shared on Whatsapp and other platforms with FAKE NEWS

These messages are developed with the intent to cause fear & panic

Please disregard messages that are not signed by official sources”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Don Jazzy Wears Special Face Mask While Getting A Haircut (Video)

See the full tweet below:

Previous articleEniola Badmus Reacts After Being Slammed For Not Self-Isolating After UK Trip
Next articleTacha Announces Plans To Take Her Family On Vacation After They Were Denied Visa 13 Years Ago
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Things May Get Worse, FG Tells Nigerians

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture says things may get worse than it already is, regarding the coronavirus pandemic.The minister said this at...
Read more

Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus- Femi Falana Tells Buhari

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency, as the cases of coronavirus begin to rise...
Read more

Coronavirus: Niger State On Total Lockdown

National News Verity Awala - 0
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, has declared a curfew in the state following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.According to the governor, ...
Read more

COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

National News Verity Awala - 0
Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the leadership of the national assembly over how some of its...
Read more
- Advertisement -