Coronavirus: Disregard Messages Being Circulated On WhatsApp – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has urged Nigerians to disregard any information circulating on WhatsApp regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

The national public health institute took to their official Twitter page to warn people involved in sharing fake news as they misinform others.

In their words,

”Voice notes, broadcasts & images are being shared on Whatsapp and other platforms with FAKE NEWS

These messages are developed with the intent to cause fear & panic

Please disregard messages that are not signed by official sources”

See the full tweet below: