Coronavirus: Don Jazzy Wears Special Face Mask While Getting A Haircut (Video)

Nigerian music executive, Don Jazzy took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself wearing a unique face mask while he was about to get a haircut.

In the video, the Mavin Records boss stated that he wants to get a hair cut but he needs to be take precautionary measures in order not to contract the novel Coronavirus.

The barber was also geared up as he wore a face mask and hand gloves.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Don Jazzy wrote;

“Stay safe guys.”

Watch the video below: