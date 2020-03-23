Entertainment

Coronavirus: Don Jazzy Wears Special Face Mask While Getting A Haircut (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nigerian music executive, Don Jazzy took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself wearing a unique face mask while he was about to get a haircut.

Don Jazzy
Nigerian Music Producer Don Jazzy

In the video, the Mavin Records boss stated that he wants to get a hair cut but he needs to be take precautionary measures in order not to contract the novel Coronavirus.

The barber was also geared up as he wore a face mask and hand gloves.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Don Jazzy wrote;

“Stay safe guys.”

Read Also: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Public Address On Coronavirus

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Stay safe guys. @samnelly11

A post shared by @ donjazzy on

