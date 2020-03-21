Coronavirus: Don’t Sneeze, Cough Around Me -Teni Warns (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer Teniola Apata simply known and addressed as Teni has issued a stern warning to the general public following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Speaking in a new video via her official Instagram page on Friday, 20th March, the sonorous voiced singer warned that nobody should sneeze or cough close to her.

She further stated that she would run for her dear life if anybody tries any of the aforementioned with her.

Conclusively, she advised her fans to practice social distancing as a preventive means against the spread of the deadly disease.

Watch the video below: