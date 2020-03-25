Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reportedly gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure against spreading Coronavirus.

This is coming following his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor has sent his samples for testing.

He said although Obaseki is not showing any symptoms of the virus, he has taken the necessary precaution to self-isolate to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with him.