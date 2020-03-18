LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: Enugu Patient Dies In Isolation Centre

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The Enugu suspected Coronavirus patient quarantined in the state isolation centre has reportedly died.

It was reliably gathered on Wednesday morning that the woman died on Sunday evening before the state Ministry of Health came out to declare that the woman was negative to the novel virus.

READ: BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

Family sources told newsmen that the septuagenarian was taken to the Colliery Hospital where the state had dedicated for the treatment of infectious diseases and allegedly abandoned the woman without any medical treatment.

The daughter of the woman had taken to the social media attributing her death to negligence and obscure facilities at the centre and called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to intervene.

