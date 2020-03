Coronavirus: Enyimba and Comets players wey dem kidnap for Nigeria don regain freedom

Eniymba FC Ojo don play five times for Nigeria

4 days afta jaguda pipo kidnap dem for Nigeria, two Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players don regain dia freedom, according to official club announcement.

Statement from Enyimba Football Club say dia midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comets Club, wey jaguda pipo kidnap on Sunday 22 March, don return to dia families.

Tori be say di two players, plus anoda Enyimba player Emmanuel James, bin dey travel along di Benin-Owo expressway when di attack happun.

Earlier statement on Sunday report say James manage to escape di attack but di oda two no dey lucky.

GREAT BIG NEWS! Our midfielder man, Dayo Ojo has regained freedom from his kidnappers 💪👏 — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) March 25, 2020

Di Covid-19 pandemic bin don make NPFL announce say dem don suspend games, and di players bin dey return to Akure, Ondo State, wey be 338km journey.

Ojo represent Nigeria for senior level during di 2018 African Nations Championship.

“Dem release di footballers on Wednesday night because of help from di Nigeria Police Force, support from Enyimba Football Club, di National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers and families of di players,” di statement from Eyimba bin tok.

For 2018, kidnappers gbab di papa of Nigeria international player Mikel Obi for 2018 – for di second time. Tori later comot say dem pay $28,000 for im release.

Highway kidnapping – as way of making money by ransom – dey common across Nigeria and although di administration of presido Muhammadu Buhari don promise to tackle di mata, reports show say di problem still dey.