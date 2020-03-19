General News

Coronavirus: Exclude Mosques From Shut Down, Muslims Are Immune – Islamic Scholar

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: NIMC Shuts Down Centers In 5 States

The National Identity Management(NIMC) has shut down it enrollment centers in 5 states which include Ekiti, Ogun, Katsina, Anambra...
Read more
EducationValerie Oke - 0

Ogun Shuts Down Schools, Bans Worship Centres Over Coronavirus

Ogun state government has ordered the indefinite closure of schools in the state to forestall the spread of coronavirus.Also,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Daughter In Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has isolated herself after returning from the United Kingdom, TheCable reports.Aisha...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Enugu Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Enugu State government has ordered that public and private primary and secondary schools in the state be shut...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

The United States government has stopped all visa appointments in its embassy in Nigeria over fears of Coronavirus.Recall that...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Dr. Abubakr Imam Aliagan, a popular Islamic cleric has called on relevant authorities to exclude mosques from lock down currently ongoing in some states over the pandemic nature of coronavirus.

According to the cleric, Muslims are naturally immuned and as such can not contract the deadly disease.

Aliagan, who is a Professor of Islamic Studies at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) while speaking to newsmen on Thursday further frowned at Saudi Arabia over the suspension of congregational prayers in their country as a preventive measure against the disease.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Give Us Some Quarantine Music, Ebuka Tells Wizkid

He further told PRNigeria that Nigerian Muslim males should be allowed to observe their compulsory prayers in mosques.

 

Previous articlePrincess Shyngle Shares Shirtless Throwback Photo Of Her Husband
Next articleCoronavirus: NIMC Shuts Down Centers In 5 States
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: NIMC Shuts Down Centers In 5 States

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The National Identity Management(NIMC) has shut down it enrollment centers in 5 states which include Ekiti, Ogun, Katsina, Anambra and Lagos over scare of...
Read more

No Stopping Chinese, Italians, Others From Visiting Nigeria — FG

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has made it known that it has no plan to place restrictions on foreigners from countries with high case...
Read more

National Assembly Security Operative Beats Up Female Journalist

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A female journalist named Lizzy Chirkpi was beaten up on Monday assaulted by a security operative attached to the national assembly in Abuja.Trouble started...
Read more

Former Ekiti Governor, Segun Oni Moves To Dump APC

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni has announced that he is set to dump the ruling All Progressive Congress to return back to...
Read more
- Advertisement -