Coronavirus: Exclude Mosques From Shut Down, Muslims Are Immune – Islamic Scholar

Dr. Abubakr Imam Aliagan, a popular Islamic cleric has called on relevant authorities to exclude mosques from lock down currently ongoing in some states over the pandemic nature of coronavirus.

According to the cleric, Muslims are naturally immuned and as such can not contract the deadly disease.

Aliagan, who is a Professor of Islamic Studies at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) while speaking to newsmen on Thursday further frowned at Saudi Arabia over the suspension of congregational prayers in their country as a preventive measure against the disease.

He further told PRNigeria that Nigerian Muslim males should be allowed to observe their compulsory prayers in mosques.