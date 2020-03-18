Coronavirus: Fani Kayode Hails FG Over Travel Ban

Femi Fani kayode

Popular people democratic party(PDP) chieftain, Fani Kayode has hailed the federal government of Nigeria for imposing a travel ban on 13 countries following the outbreak of coronavirus.

However, he called for a shut down of public schools following the news that more cases of the dreaded disease has started emerging in places like Katsina.

He wrote:

I commend the FG for imposing a travel ban on 13 countries as a consequence of Covid 19. With reports that more possible cases are emerging in places like Katsina, they should also consider closing all public schools and public institutions until further notice.