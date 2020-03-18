Trending

Coronavirus: Fani Kayode Hails FG Over Travel Ban

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke
    Femi Fani kayodeFemi Fani kayode

Popular people democratic party(PDP) chieftain, Fani Kayode has hailed the federal government of Nigeria for imposing a travel ban on 13  countries following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Read AlsoBuhari Is Callous, Insensitive, Heartless: Fani Kayode

However, he called for a shut down of public schools following the news that more cases of the dreaded disease has started emerging in places like Katsina.

He wrote:

I commend the FG for imposing a travel ban on 13 countries as a consequence of Covid 19. With reports that more possible cases are emerging in places like Katsina, they should also consider closing all public schools and public institutions until further notice.

